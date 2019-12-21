Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

