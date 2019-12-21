Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.88 Million

Analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $935.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $958.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $914.64 million. Hub Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $50.72 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

