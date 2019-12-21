Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $8,981.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, HADAX, Bancor Network and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

