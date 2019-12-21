HyperQuant Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $44,561.00 and $261,481.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

