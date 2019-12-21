IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.10.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $245.84 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $161.39 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

