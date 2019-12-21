IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Aegis in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $313.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $315.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.10.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

