IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 123.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 41.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,209 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $14,506,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at $9,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

