ILCoin Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $292,449.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048159 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003823 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001346 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, CoinExchange, IDAX, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

