Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Imax by 2.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Imax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imax by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

