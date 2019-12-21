Incent 1-Day Volume Tops $13,461.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Incent has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $13,461.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.01198893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

