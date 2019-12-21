Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.47.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.