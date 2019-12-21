Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $591,756.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $591,756.00 and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

