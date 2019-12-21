INLOCK (ILK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,865.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $20,865.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,267,645,847 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK's official message board is inlock.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INLOCK Token Trading

