Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,837 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.06% of Innoviva worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 53.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Innoviva by 42.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Innoviva by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 76.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.20 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

