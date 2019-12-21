InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $41,450.00 and $174.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00601490 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000792 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,065,806 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

