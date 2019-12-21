Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $68.56 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

