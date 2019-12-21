Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. 632,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,016. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $187.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,457.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.