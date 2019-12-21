International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $349,793 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. 1,720,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

