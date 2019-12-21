Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$15.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.06 and a 52 week high of C$16.61.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

