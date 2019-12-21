Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.65. 505,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

