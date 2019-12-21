Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 21st (MBRX, MPVD, MPW, MRTX, MSBI, MYRG, NET, OLCLY, ORAN, OUTKY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, December 21st:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

