IoTeX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coineal. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $2.09 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

