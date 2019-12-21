Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

ITRN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 66,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,553. The company has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

