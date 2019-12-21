J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $124.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,403. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,237.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

