Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE JAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 3,973,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,233,100. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 319,865 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 1,430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

