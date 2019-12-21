Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given $9.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

