JET8 Trading Up 16.6% This Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. JET8 has a market capitalization of $347,761.00 and approximately $1,193.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

