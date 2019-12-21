Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.60

Headlines about Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Just Eat earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Just Eat’s analysis:

Just Eat stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Just Eat has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

