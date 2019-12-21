KAASO Market Capitalization Hits $51,207.00 (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One KAASO token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, VinDAX and EtherFlyer. KAASO has a market cap of $51,207.00 and approximately $22,561.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KAASO has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00187151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01204339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119054 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KAASO’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,400,000 tokens. KAASO’s official website is kaaso.com. KAASO’s official Twitter account is @

KAASO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAASO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAASO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAASO using one of the exchanges listed above.

