Kcash (KCASH) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $804,273.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

