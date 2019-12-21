KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0299

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $320,611.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022780 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003979 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02667716 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000329 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.