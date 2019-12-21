KickToken Market Cap Achieves $13.20 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. KickToken has a market cap of $13.20 million and $101,532.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, KuCoin and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.06735647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 138,944,894,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,690,359,634 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, P2PB2B, HitBTC, Coinsbit, CoinBene, Livecoin, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, ABCC, YoBit, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Dcoin, TOKOK, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Exmo and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

