Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,397.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000965 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,115,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

