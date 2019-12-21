Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,931.00 and $581.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

