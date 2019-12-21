Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.