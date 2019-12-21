Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.81.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $58.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,788,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,454,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 5,363,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,741. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

