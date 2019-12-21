KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Receives Hold Rating from Desjardins

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

KPT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 million and a PE ratio of -44.64. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.45 and a 12-month high of C$10.10.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$369.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

