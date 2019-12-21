Lamden Price Up 62% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $15,146.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

