Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.10. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $2.79 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

