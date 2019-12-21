LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $27,070.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.