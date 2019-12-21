LEOcoin (LEO) Market Cap Tops $977,956.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $977,956.00 and approximately $5,019.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.01786029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.02616786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00559091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00635096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057497 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014029 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 229,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 228,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

