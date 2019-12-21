Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 204,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,500,829.50. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 15,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $301,878.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $301,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,822 shares of company stock worth $15,583,272. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

