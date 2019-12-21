LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of LX stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

