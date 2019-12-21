Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,048 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $7.36 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $560.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

