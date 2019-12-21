LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Tops $513,346.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. LIFE has a market cap of $513,346.00 and $11,088.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

