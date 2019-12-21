Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00020247 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00558787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

