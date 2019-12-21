Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Given $5.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Limbach alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Limbach to $5.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally purchased 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 736.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 250.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.