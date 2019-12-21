Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -2.00

Media headlines about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. 27,079,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $74.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

