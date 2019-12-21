Lobstex Trading Down 0.5% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $376,133.00 and approximately $108,300.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,094,754 coins and its circulating supply is 18,094,742 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

