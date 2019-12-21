LockTrip (LOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,396.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $15,396.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Gatecoin, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

